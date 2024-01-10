Massachusetts is the best state to raise a family in, new report says

By Neal Riley

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Massachusetts has once again come out on top in a ranking of the best states for families

For at least the third year in a row, the state was ranked No. 1 on personal finance website WalletHub’s list of the “Best & Worst States to Raise a Family” for 2024. Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont also finished in the Top 10.

WalletHub says Massachusetts earned the distinction thanks to “a good blend of economic opportunities and safe conditions for children.” The state was ranked first for education and child care, fifth for health and safety, and ninth for “family fun.” It also got high marks for having “the best water quality in the country, the highest rate of insured children, and one of the lowest infant mortality rates,” according to WalletHub.

Rounding out the Top 5 were North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and New York.

Some residents might be surprised to see that Massachusetts was ranked third for affordability.

“It’s not the cheapest state, as housing and childcare costs are relatively high compared to most of the nation, but residents make up for this with fairly high incomes,” the website explains.

A 2023 report from real estate company Redfin found that homebuyers need to make nearly $200,000 to afford a median-priced home in the Boston metro area. Around Worcester, the required salary was over $118,000.

The WalletHub ranking comes just a week after moving truck company United Van Lines put Massachusetts seventh on its list of the “Most Moved From States” in 2023.

