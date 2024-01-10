Man admits to recording women at YMCA for ‘personal pleasure,’ police say

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers arrested a man on Tuesday after they say he admitted to using his phone to record women changing at the YMCA in Green Hills.

According the arrest report, on December 18, 27-year-old Wilson Silva Garcia was caught recording a woman while she changed her clothes by holding his cell phone over the stall. The woman told police she was naked from the waist down when she spotted the phone.

The woman said she quickly put her clothes on and confronted Garcia, who denied taking any photos or video of her. The woman told the staff at YMCA and Garcia’s membership was canceled, the report states.

Garcia later returned to the YMCA on Tuesday, January 8, and apologized to the staff and admitted he took photos of the woman for his “personal pleasure,” and said he had done the same to other women over the last 3-4 months, his arrest affidavit states.

Officers placed Garcia under arrest and charged him with unlawful photography.

