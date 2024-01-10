Looking for a cheeseburger in paradise? You could soon find one along Jimmy Buffett Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Looking to waste away with a cheeseburger in paradise? You soon could do so while driving down Jimmy Buffett Highway with a Margaritaville license plate. The iconic Florida singer who died last year wrote songs that inspired tourists to the flock to the Florida Keys looking for sun, sand and relaxation. Now the Florida Legislature wants to return the favor. A state Senate committee on Wednesday unanimously approved two bills to honor Buffett after watching a short video tribute to him. One would name Florida’s coastal State Road A1A after Buffett and the other would create a Margaritaville specialty license plate.

