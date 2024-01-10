Longest currently serving state senator in US plans to retire in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The longest currently serving state senator in the U.S. doesn’t plan to run for office again this year in South Carolina. Democratic Rep. Nikki Setzler was elected to the Senate in 1976 and has served ever since. He said in an opinion piece in The State newspaper that after prayerful consideration he knew it was time to end his 47 years of public service in the Senate and find a new journey. When Setzler came to the Senate in 1977, there were 43 Democrats and three Republicans. Now there are 30 Republicans, 15 Democrats and an independent. Setzler says he is proudest of helping people get a better education and jobs.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.