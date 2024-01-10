List: Here are the House Republicans who voted against Wednesday’s rule vote

By CNN staff

Republican hardliners staged a rebellion on the House floor on Wednesday, taking down a procedural vote to show opposition to the spending deal House Speaker Mike Johnson reached with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The rule – which would have governed debate on two resolutions of disapproval for Biden administration rules – failed by a vote of 203-216, with 13 GOP members joining Democrats in killing it.

One of the 13 was Rep. Blake Moore of Utah, who changed his vote to “nay” on behalf of GOP leadership in order to make a request to bring the vote up again at a later date.

Besides Moore, here are the 12 Republicans who voted “nay”:

1. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona

2. Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri

3. Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona

4. Rep. Bob Good of Virginia

5. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona

6. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

7. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida

8. Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina

9. Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee

10. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania

11. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana

12. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas

