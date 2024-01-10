James Marsden’s mom was over the moon with pride for his Golden Globe nomination

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Who needs a Golden Globe win when you have the unconditional love of a mother?

“Jury Duty” star James Marsden was nominated for a best supporting actor, television Golden Globe on Sunday for his performance in the FreeVee show, and shared a screenshot on his Instagram Stories the next day of a sweet text message his mom Kathleen sent to him after he left the ceremony empty-handed.

“My favorite moment of tonight was when they had your picture up with the other 5 nominees. Just like I’ve seen all my life of different nominee pics all together like that,” her text read. “And I (sic) saying to myself–my son is one of the 6 chosen and there he is up there on the tv screen next to the other nominees.”

She continued to write, “MY son did that. I can’t quit smiling,” and capped off her message with a red heart emoji.

In text written on the same Instagram Story, Marsden identified the sender as “my mom” and wrote, “I love you.”

Marsden lost his Golden Globe bid to “Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen on Sunday. They were nominated alongside Billy Crudup, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård.

“Jury Duty” debuted in April and followed one unsuspecting man, Ronald Gladden, as he served on a jury in California. What Gladden didn’t realize until the finale episode was that everybody – except for him – was an actor, and that his stint on the jury was fake.

Gladden became a cultural icon overnight with his honest and kind approach to the wacky situations his fellow jurors threw his way – including Marsden, who hilariously played a stereotypical version of himself.

“It was so fun to play against the backdrop of one of the greatest equalizing experiences we have as Americans,” Marsden said in a June interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “Nobody gives a s— who you are at jury duty — you’re just one of the rest of us.”

