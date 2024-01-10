Grandsons lend a helping hand when Beechcrest Farm submerged in overnight flood

By Justin Berger

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Beechcrest Farm in Transylvania County is no stranger to flooding.

“We get a lot of backwater when the river starts to get out. It’ll backwater a little over 30-35 acres and then eventually it’ll get high enough it’ll cross Hannah Ford Road and it starts going all the way through the farm,” Beecher Allison, the farm’s owner, said.

Allison estimated water from Tuesday’s storms covered more than half of his land.

But it’s not the worst he’s seen.

“I can remember when I was a boy and, ‘course we grew a lot of corn at that point in time, down where you see that water down through yonder,” he said. “I mean corn is tall, and you could barely see the tops of the tassels. It was a lot bigger flood than this one is.”

His great-grandfather started the farm around a century ago.

Today, they raise cattle instead of corn.

And with school canceled Tuesday he enlisted the help of his grandsons.

“It’s always nice to have help,” he said.

Allison’s grandson, also named Beecher, said he would rather be at school but cherishes living on the farm.

“It is very special to live on this farm because there are so many things that your normal kid just doesn’t get to do that I get to do everyday life here,” young Beecher said.

His cousin, Alan Edwards, was hard-pressed to remember more water than this.

“There’s probably been bigger ones on this farm, but, personally, in my life, I haven’t seen a bigger one yet,” he said.

Allison said more than likely by Wednesday his field would return to somewhat normalcy with only some big puddles.

