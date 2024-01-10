Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

January 7, 2024 – The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented live on CBS.

January 10, 2023 – The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented live on NBC.

Facts

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 62 countries, presents the awards.

The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.

The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.

Awards for television were first presented in 1955.

The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.

Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations – 34. She has eight wins for acting, also a record.

January 7, 2008 – The HFPA announces the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners are announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.

January 7, 2018 – At the 75th Annual Golden Globes a number of actresses and actors attend the event dressed in black to support the Time’s Up movement. The movement, launched at the start of the year by women and men from the entertainment industry, aims to combat sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

December 11, 2018 – The HFPA announces a new award named the Carol Burnett Award. The award will be given annually to someone who “has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen,” according to a statement from the HFPA.

May 10, 2021 – NBC announces it will not air the show next year after controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members.

September 20, 2022 – The HFPA, dick clark productions and NBC announce the Golden Globes will return to television on January 10, 2023.

2024 Winners (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Poor Things”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Oppenheimer”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Television Series – Drama

“Succession”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Bear”

Complete list of winners

2023 Winners (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Fabelmans”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, “TAR”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best TV series – Drama

“House of the Dragon”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

Complete list of winners

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.