First endangered Florida panther death of 2024 reported

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials have reported the first endangered Florida panther death of 2024. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 1-year-old male was found dead Tuesday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road north of LaBelle in Hendry County. A total of 13 Florida panthers were reported killed in 2023, with all of them being from vehicle strikes. Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast. But now their habitat is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.