Federal prosecutor in NY issues call for whistleblowers in bid to unearth corruption, other crimes
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutor Damian Williams in New York says his office is busy with lots of crimes but he wants to find more. So he met with reporters Wednesday and issued what amounts to a casting call for whistleblowers willing to reveal crimes his office doesn’t already know about. Williams unveiled what he described as the “SDNY Whistleblower Pilot Program.” He says he’s hoping to spread the word about his new initiative to generate more work for what is already one of the busiest and biggest offices of federal prosecutors in the country. Whistleblowers, he says, can sometimes avoid prosecution even if they had a role in a crime.