Dr. Marc Smith – Charting the Future of Excellence as Fort Bend ISD’s New Superintendent

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

January 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine celebrates the esteemed appointment of Dr. Marc Smith as the Superintendent of Schools for Fort Bend ISD—a decision that reinforces the district’s commitment to educational brilliance. As of January 8, 2024, after a 21-day state-mandated contemplation period, the distinguished Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees has bestowed upon Dr. Smith the mantle of leadership, marked by a ceremonious reception at the James Reese Career and Technical Center.

In an era where educational leadership demands not only expertise but also visionary zeal, Dr. Smith stands as a paragon of both. With a tenure of twelve years as a superintendent and a crowning accolade as the Region 10 Superintendent of the Year in 2020, his leadership portfolio heralds a new chapter of excellence for the district.

Dr. Smith’s dedication to the district is rooted in history and loyalty, returning to Fort Bend ISD where he previously served with distinction. His resume glimmers with the titles of executive principal and assistant superintendent within the very walls where he now pledges to lead. His promise to the community is unwavering: “Every day, you will receive my best for our students.”

A stalwart advocate for student success, Dr. Smith’s journey in education spans three decades, flourishing from the foundational role of a teacher and coach to the heights of district leadership. His doctrine is simple yet profound—student achievement is the truest measure of success.

Dr. Smith’s academic odyssey commenced with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Performance from Texas Southern University, ascended through a Master’s in Administration and Supervision at Prairie View A&M University, and culminated in a Doctorate from the University of Houston. The district that Dr. Smith is poised to lead is a microcosm of global diversity, serving a student body that speaks over 100 languages and dialects. Fort Bend ISD’s commitment to its students inspiring and equipping them to surpass their imaginations—is a testament to its status as the largest employer in Fort Bend County, with 83 campuses and more than 11,000 dedicated professionals.

As Houston Style Magazine, we stand in support of Dr. Smith’s vision for Fort Bend ISD. We look forward to witnessing the district’s continued growth under his sage guidance, ensuring that the quality of education remains the beacon that draws families to one of the nation’s most rapidly expanding counties.

More FBISD Information at:

FortBendISD.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611