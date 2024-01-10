Skip to Content
Dmitry Feld, longtime USA Luge coach and executive, dies at 68

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

Dmitry Feld, who spent nearly four decades with USA Luge as a coach and executive, died Wednesday because of complications from leukemia. He was 68. His death was announced by USA Luge. Feld died at a hospital in Burlington, Vermont, the organization said. Feld had been the organization’s marketing manager since 2000, a move that followed years as a coach and communications staff member. He began feeling ill around Christmas, USA Luge CEO Jim Leahy said. Feld had been battling leukemia for years, and over the holidays he was dealing with breathing issues that worsened in recent days.

