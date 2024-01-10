Skip to Content
Cripple Creek Ice Castles extend dates until the end of February

Published 6:42 AM

CRIPPLE CREEK, Co. (KRDO) -- Freezing temperatures in the forecast recently have extended the dates for the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek.

Tickets to the popular attraction will now be for sale from Sunday, February 4 through Sunday, February 25, 2024. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be held on February 17-25. The event will showcase ice sculptures, mazes, and much more!

February tickets are now on sale, if you are interested click here.

Ty Evans

