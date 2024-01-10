Court docs: Mother charged after child overdoses on fentanyl

By Fletcher Keel

GOLF MANOR, Ohio (WLWT) — A woman has been charged after her child was determined to have overdosed on fentanyl, according to court documents.

Court records allege Alexis Scarborough, 34, was visiting the child’s Golf Manor home in November of last year and was believed to be napping but was found agonal breathing.

Documents say the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s, where it was discovered he was overdosing on fentanyl.

Scarborough has been charged with one count of endangering children.

During her court hearing, attorney’s said Scarborough’s children are currently in the care of Hamilton County Job & Family Services.

A judge set her bond at $10,000 and ordered her not to have contact with the child unless sanctioned by child services.

