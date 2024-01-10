Couple found dead in blazing hot South Carolina home where furnace appeared to overheat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The family of an elderly couple found dead in their South Carolina home where the temperature was about 120 degrees Fahrenheit had trouble with their furnace days before their deaths. Family members called Spartanburg police Saturday after not hearing from the couple. Authorities say a police officer and a paramedic found 84-year-old Joan Littlejohn and 82-year-old Glennwood Fowler dead in their bedroom. Firefighters estimated the temperature in the home was 120 degrees Fahrenheit even after the doors had been open to the cold outdoor air for 20 minutes. A paramedic tried to get the body temperatures of the couple, but the device was only able to register up to 106 F.

