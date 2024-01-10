Colorado State Patrol increasing DUI patrols this weekend in southeast Colorado

SOUTHEAST COLORADO (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) will be conducting "saturation patrols" this weekend in southeast Colorado.

According to CSP, the operation will focus on impaired driving throughout Bent, Crowley, and Otero Counties from Friday, Jan. 12, to the early morning of Sunday, Jan. 14.

The agency said these Colorado counties have experienced 24 fatal or serious injury crashes over the last five years with the top four causal factors for these crashes being impaired driving, lane violations (weaving), inattentive to driving, and driving on the wrong side of the road. The deadliest times for these crashes have been Thursday through Sunday morning.

CSP said that during this three-day, high-visibility enforcement operation, troopers will be dedicated to the detection and apprehension of drivers who may be impaired by or otherwise under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of these substances. Troopers will also increase enforcement on excessive speed and lane violations, the agency said.

If you encounter a suspected impaired driver, the driver should be avoided by getting out of the way. Contact the Colorado State Patrol after you pull over by calling *CSP (*277), 719-544-2424 or 303-239-4501. Be prepared to provide the following information: vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior being demonstrated. All emergency calls can be made to 9-1-1.