Child hospitalized after falling out of 4th floor window at North Miami apartment

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A child was airlifted to the hospital after falling several stories from an apartment window in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a medical call about the child’s fall around 8:15 a.m. Rescue crews arriving on the scene at the Prestige Villa Apartments, at 13055 NE 6th Avenue, found a four-year-old child with head injuries. The child was airlifted to the hospital as a pediatric trauma.

According to North Miami police, the child was playing near a window of an apartment on the fourth floor and somehow fell out. They said the mother was at home when it happened.

A next-door neighbor said she heard the mother’s cries for help after her son fell from the window. She did not want to show her face or give her name but she said she may not forget what she heard from the mother after the accident happened,

“Myself and another neighbor, we heard screams, like someone was getting beat but it was the mother banging, trying to get to her son. She was rushing trying to get to her son,” she said. “I am sure she was devastated. I mean as a mother I have to say this is really sad.”

The neighbor also told CBS News Miami’s Peter D’Oench, “I heard loud screaming like someone was being killed. I’m guessing after it happened, her reaction was like I am dying.”

She said she is worried about the child.

She said “I hope he is OK. I hope is conscious. I hope he will recover.”

Police have not released the condition of the child or said if any charges will be filed. They said it’s not known yet if this will be ruled an accident or if there was any negligence on the mother’s part.

