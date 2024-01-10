California Gov. Newsom proposes some housing and climate cuts to balance $38 billion budget deficit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has released his proposed budget for the upcoming year. He has set out to close a projected $37.9 billion budget deficit. He proposes to tap into the state’s reserves, make cuts to housing and climate programs and delay some spending to cover the shortfall. The proposed budget would delay a minimum wage increase for health care workers. Newsom’s budget does not make significant cuts to public K-12 education compared with last year. The proposal includes spending for mental health services, land and water conservation, and zero-emission school buses.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN and JANIE HAR Associated Press

