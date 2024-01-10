Biden’s education chief to talk with Dartmouth students about Islamophobia, antisemitism

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s education chief plans to meet Wednesday with students at Dartmouth College to discuss antisemitism and Islamophobia on college campuses amid the the Israel-Hamas war. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will hold a roundtable including Jewish and Muslim students as part of recently launched Dartmouth Dialogues, which aims to spark conversations bridging political and personal divides. Fallout from the Israel-Hamas war has roiled campuses across the U.S. and reignited a debate over free speech. College leaders have struggled to define the line where political speech crosses into harassment and discrimination.

