Air Arabia resumes flights to Afghanistan after halting them 2 years ago as Taliban captured Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban government in Afghanistan has confirmed the resumption of Air Arabia flights to Kabul’s international airport, two years after service stopped following the collapse of the Western-backed government. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation says there will be one daily flight between Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and Kabul. All international airlines halted flights to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces departed after two decades of war. Last year, the Taliban signed a deal allowing an Emirati company to manage three airports in Afghanistan.

