Additional veteran service officers coming to El Paso County due to influx of pact act claims

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -PACT Act claims being filed by veterans in El Paso County are at a record high.

Marshall Bosworth, Division Manager at the El Paso County Veterans Services, said before the PACT act passed veterans were waiting 3 to 4 weeks for an appointment. Currently, veterans are having to wait double that time.

Back in August, lawmakers passed the PACT Act.

It expanded VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. In response to the new legislation, veteran service officers are seeing a big increase in their workload.

This is why El Paso County commissioners decided to add three more accredited veterans service officers to their budget.

"Having to wait eight weeks for an appointment is to me is detrimental overall for a veteran because it's just prolonging their initial wait time to get a claim adjudicated," said Bosworth.

Bosworth is hoping that more boots on the ground will help veterans get the services they need faster.

The Division Manager said two positions are already filled and they are hoping to get the last one filled soon.