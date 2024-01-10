A father is getting his leg amputated after a hit-and-run crash

By Brittany Hope

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Sacramento police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a father losing a leg.

The crash happened just before 11: p.m. Sunday near Arden Way and Harvard Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department. A vehicle hit a motorcyclist and drove away before officers arrived.

As of Tuesday evening, investigators say the driver has still not been caught.

The family identified 2o-year-old Dirk Couvson as the motorcyclist in the crash. He remains in the ICU at the UC Davis Hospital.

His mother said his foot was amputated the night of the accident. He is set to have his leg amputated from the knee below on Friday.

His femur and wrist are broken, and he has a bruise on his brain. Couvson’s family said it’s too soon for doctors to tell them how the impact on his brain may affect him.

Couvson has a 10-month-old daughter and worked as a caregiver to the elderly. Now, he is expected to be in the hospital and in rehabilitation for months.

“They left my son out there after they hit him,” said Lythia Bouie, Couvson’s mother. “He c0uld have bled out.”

The family and police are calling for the driver in the hit-and-run crash to come forward and turn themself in.

Bouie had a message for the driver who hit her son.

“You don’t deserve to have peace,” she said. “I don’t know how you sleep at night. I don’t know how you’re living your life knowing that you did a life-changing event to my son.”

The family is raising funds for medical expenses and the care of Couvson’s baby. If you would like to support the family, visit: gofundme.com/f/dirk-couvson

Sacramento police are asking anyone with information to call dispatchers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tipsters can also use the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

