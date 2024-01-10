3 family members found dead in Nahant home with elevated levels of carbon monoxide

By Matt Reed

NAHANT, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Three family members were found dead Monday night in a Nahant, Massachusetts home that had elevated levels of carbon monoxide, officials said.

Police were called for a well-being check at a single-family home on Cottage Street. Three adults were found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, the Essex District County Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified as 77-year-old John Benson; his 74-year-old sister-in-law, Youngae Benson; and 45-year-old Andrew Carruth, John Benson’s nephew.

“Wonderful people — salt of the earth. Wonderful people. You wouldn’t get better people. Just wonderful. It’s shocking,” neighbor Ted Mahoney said.

Authorities said no foul play was detected.

The source of the carbon monoxide leak is under investigation, and it’s unknown if there were working detectors in the home.

Doctors warn carbon monoxide has no odor, taste or color. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath and loss of consciousness.

Anyone possibly exposed to should get fresh air and medical help immediately.

