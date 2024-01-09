Wisconsin judge rules that absentee voting van used in 2022 was illegal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ruled that state law does not allow the use of mobile absentee voting sites, siding with Republicans who had challenged the city of Racine’s use of a voting van that traveled around the city in 2022. Republicans opposed the use of the van, the only one of its kind in Wisconsin, saying its use was against the law, increased the chances of voter fraud and was used to bolster Democratic turnout. The Democratic National Committee joined with Racine and state elections officials in defending use of the van. But the judge ruled that there is no authority in state law for such mobile voting sites.

