Will Johnson, Mike Sainristil and Michigan’s stingy D clamps down on Washington’s deep passing game

HOUSTON (AP) — Will Johnson, Mike Sainristil and No. 1 Michigan’s smothering defense held Michael Penix Jr. and the prolific Washington offense to one touchdown in a 34-13 victory in the College Football Playoff national championship game. The Wolverines came into the game first in yards allowed per game and points allowed per game, but had never faced a dynamic, deep passing game like Washington’s. They turned the Huskies into a dink-and-dunk attack and came up with two key interceptions. Penix, the Heisman runner-up, passed for 255 yards on 51 attempts.

