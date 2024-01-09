Vatican’s doctrine chief is raising eyebrows over his 1998 book that graphically describes orgasms

ROME (AP) — The Vatican’s new doctrine chief is raising eyebrows over a book he wrote as a young priest describing orgasms in graphic terms. The out-of-print, Spanish-language book penned by now-Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez is entitled “The Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality.” It was taken up by two traditionalist blogs this week, following a remarkable backlash against Fernandez after he published a declaration approving blessings for same-sex couples that has divided the church. In comments to some Catholic media, Fernandez said he wrote the book when he was a young priest, would never write such a thing now and had ordered its publication halted soon after it first came out.

