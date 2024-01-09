Unsealing of documents related to decades of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls concludes

NEW YORK (AP) — The final documents released among thousands of newly unsealed pages pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls contained transcripts of key depositions that were already largely public. The release Tuesday included depositions of the lawsuit’s plaintiff, Virginia Giuffre, and the defendant, Ghislaine Maxwell. Although the lawsuit was settled before trial, Maxwell was criminally charged in 2021 and convicted 18 months later of sex trafficking charges. She is serving a 20-year prison term. Epstein took his life in a federal jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

