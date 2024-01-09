U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to over 2 years in prison for accepting bribes from Chinese officer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for transmitting sensitive U.S. military information to a Chinese government’s intelligence officer. Wenheng Zhao, who is also known as Thomas Zhao, of Monterey Park, was sentenced in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of receiving a bribe in violation of his official duties. He was also fined $5,500. His defense lawyer, Tarek Shawky, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday. Prosecutors say he conspired to collect nearly $15,000 in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer.

