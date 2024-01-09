Trump warns of ‘Pandora’s box’ of perpetual presidential prosecutions if charges against him stand

Donald Trump is warning that other ex-presidents could be prosecuted if criminal charges against him aren’t dropped. Trump has for months promised to prosecute President Joe Biden if Trump wins the November election and regains his old job. On Tuesday, he upped the stakes and suggested that anyone who left the presidency will be vulnerable if charges against him for trying to overturn his 2020 loss aren’t dismissed. Trump argued presidents have to be immune from criminal charges or their enemies will pursue them once they leave office. Legal experts are deeply skeptical.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.