Ray Epps: Man at center of right-wing conspiracy theories sentenced to one year probation for his actions on January 6

(CNN) — The man who became an unwitting figurehead of false conspiracy theories around the January 6 US Capitol attack has been sentenced for his actions that day to one year of probation.

James Ray Epps, who pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct in a restricted area, was sentenced Tuesday, marking the end of a chapter for the man who some right-wing figures falsely claimed was a federal agent who helped incite the attack.

Prosecutors have made clear that Epps was never an undercover government agent.

The sentencing was held over video conference before Washington, DC’s Chief District Judge Jeb Boasberg. Previously, Boasberg has noted that Epps’ location remains under seal following the significant harassment Epps has received.

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors say the former Marine turned himself into the FBI two days after the riot and, during the attack, attempted to deescalate conflicts between rioters and police at least five times that day.

While a victim of conspiracy theories himself, prosecutors say Epps “continues to speciously blame members of Antifa secretly posing as Trump supporters for the violence and property damage that occurred at the Capitol on January 6.”

“Epps was constantly at the front of the mob in the first three breaches, directly witnessed hand-to-hand violence against police officers, and still charged forward, taking advantage of the openings that violence created,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors asked that Epps serve six months behind bars – the highest end of sentencing guidelines.

Epps, who never entered the Capitol, also admitted during his interview with the House committee that investigated the attack that his original goal was to get “as many people” in the Capitol Rotunda “as we can and surround it” to let lawmakers “know that we’re not happy.”

He also described the riot as “terrible” and “an embarrassment.”

Epps has sued Fox News, accusing the right-wing channel and former host Tucker Carlson of defamation for their coverage of him.

