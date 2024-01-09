Prince’s “Purple Rain” reportedly getting a stage adaptation

By Cole Premo

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Prince’s “Purple Rain” could be headed for Broadway.

According to multiple reports, a stage adaptation based on the 1984 movie is in the works.

As of right now, many details are under wraps, including when the life of Prince will hit the stage. It’s also unknown if the first production will be an off-Broadway show before moving to Broadway.

The film version was set in Minneapolis and made $100 million worldwide. The movie also won the Academy Award for Best Score.

That score — you won’t be surprised to learn — is composed mostly of Prince lyrics and songs.

Over the summer, Minnesota’s most famous musician was honored in the city he called home for years. A new highway sign memorializes Prince on the road that rolls right past Paisley Park, Prince’s home and vast recording studio.

Prince was found dead in 2016 at Paisley Park at the age of 57.

