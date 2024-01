EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office's (EPSO) Wildland Fire team is burning piles of limbs in Fox Run Park on Jan. 9. This is located near Baptist Road in Northern El Paso County.

EPSO says the burn is expected to last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the first of several burns to eliminate 130 piles. Smoke may be visible