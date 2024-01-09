Pearland Celebrates MLK Day with Vision for the Future

By Burt Levine

January 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a vibrant declaration, Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole has honored the spirit of MLK Day, symbolizing this annual observance as a beacon for new beginnings in Pearland’s dynamic community. The proclamation comes amidst Pearland’s remarkable growth, heralding a new era of diversity and civic pride.

“MLK Day isn’t just a day off; it’s a day on for Pearland,” Cole announced at the Seventh Annual Scholarship Award Banquet, an event that champions academic excellence and community service. Emphasizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, Cole remarked, “Dr. King’s vision propels us to forge a city of equality and justice. It’s about bringing his dream into our daily actions and aspirations.”

As a Pearland High and Texas Tech alum, and now in his second mayoral term, Cole is no stranger to public service. His tenure has seen significant strides, including enhancements to the 288 Corridor, reflecting his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to communal growth.

Alongside his wife Lisa, also a Pearland High graduate, Cole has fostered a legacy of service, starting from their business ventures to instilling the value of charity in their grandchildren. “Pearland is more than a place; it’s our responsibility,” Cole reflected, emphasizing his commitment to active civic engagement.

Cole’s involvement extends beyond speeches; he personally contributed to the scholarship fund, awarding Laila Donato, a Shadow Creek High alumna, with the Kevin Cole Scholarship as she embarks on her journey at Louisiana State University.

Pearland’s demographic evolution mirrors MLK’s dream, with significant representation from Hispanic (25%), Black (20%), and Asian (15%) communities. The city’s growth, from 37,640 residents in 2000 to 125,828 in 2020, underscores its transformation into a multicultural hub.

In partnership with public service and private sectors, Cole envisions Pearland as a model for equitable and respectful communities. This vision resonates with the words he shared at the Pearland Hilton Garden Inn, alongside Congressman Al Green, emphasizing the MLK Day of Service as a cornerstone for year-round community engagement.

As Pearland continues to flourish, the embodiment of Dr. King’s dream in its urban tapestry stands as a testament to the city’s dedication to service and inclusivity.

