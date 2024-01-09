Onetime ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat to release a book, ‘The Art of Diplomacy’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former diplomat and White House aide Stuart E. Eizenstat has a book out this spring on some of the country’s most consequential treaties and other international accords. Rowman & Littlefield will release “The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World” on May 24. Eizenstat will recount diplomatic efforts everywhere from Northern Ireland to the Middle East. The 80-year-old Eizenstat has served in six administrations, his roles including chief domestic policy advisor for President Jimmy Carter and U.S. ambassador to the European Union during the Clinton administration.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.