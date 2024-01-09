Notorious ‘Access Hollywood’ tape to be shown at Trump’s defamation trial damages phase next week

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says the notorious 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic speaking disparagingly about women over a decade before he became president can be shown to jurors deciding what he owes a columnist he defamed. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan made the ruling on Tuesday as he narrowed what lawyers can introduce at the trial starting next week. A jury last May awarded columnist E. Jean Carroll $5 million after concluding she was sexually abused by Trump in 1996 and that he in 2022 defamed her with public denials and insistence that Carroll was lying.

