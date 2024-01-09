No. 3 Senate Republican endorses Trump for president

By Manu Raju, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming announced Tuesday that he is backing former President Donald Trump in his latest bid for the White House, becoming the highest-ranking GOP senator to do so.

“We need a strong republican conservative House and Senate and we need Donald Trump back in the White House, and that’s why tonight I am endorsing Donald Trump for president of the United States,” Barrasso said, appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Barrasso, the third ranking member of Republican Senate leadership, joins every member of House GOP leadership in endorsing Trump’s reelection campaign as the former president vies for the Republican presidential nomination. The public support comes less than a week out from the Iowa caucuses.

Trump publicly thanked Barrasso for his endorsement in a social media post Tuesday night.

“Thank you to the GREAT Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming for such a powerful Endorsement, delivered beautifully tonight on the Sean Hannity Show. To know John is to both like and respect him, a truly extraordinary man. THANK YOU JOHN!!!” Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has remained neutral in the race. Senate GOP Whip John Thune had backed South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott before he dropped his bid.

Barrasso, who is up for reelection in the fall, is seen as a potential successor to McConnell, as are Thune and Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

While the former president continues to lead the Republican presidential primary, recent polls have shown a surge for Nikki Haley, particularly in New Hampshire, where a new CNN survey showed Trump’s lead shrinking to single digits.

Trump’s team has shifted to targeting his onetime UN ambassador as it seeks to slow her recent momentum before the first votes are cast next week.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

