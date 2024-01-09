Man pulls gun on couple near Nissan Stadium over barking dog, police say

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is facing several charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a couple due to their dog barking under the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge near Nissan Stadium on Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Police say late Saturday night, a married couple was under the pedestrian bridge when they called 911 after four people attempted to rob them.

The victims said one of the suspects pointed a gun at them and that they both feared for their lives. Shortly after, the suspects fled the area, onto the pedestrian bridge.

Nearby officers began walking the bridge as others waited on Third Avenue as the suspects were allegedly headed in that direction. One of the suspects, 20-year-old Drevin Jordan, matched the description the couple gave 911, according to the report. Officers attempted to make contact with Jordan, but he ran away from them, even shoulder-checking one of the officers, knocking him down as he escaped.

It took several officers to take Jordan into custody. He was found with a loaded handgun with several live bullets falling out of the backpack he was wearing, according to the report. Jordan also had several bottles of alcohol in the backpack.

Police found no robbery had occurred, but the incident started due to the couple’s dog barking. The couple said Jordan had pointed a gun at them and told them to leave.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a first responder, resisting arrest and possession of alcohol while under the age of 21.

