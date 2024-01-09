Intensified Russian airstrikes are stretching Ukraine’s air defense resources, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian air force official says Russia’s recent escalation of missile and drone attacks is stretching his country’s air defense resources. That has left Ukraine vulnerable in the 22-month war unless it can secure further weapon supplies. As soldiers on both sides fight from largely static positions along the roughly 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line, recent Russian attacks have used large numbers of various types of missiles in an apparent effort to saturate air defense systems and find gaps in defenses. The Ukrainian air force spokesman said Tuesday that Ukraine needs more air defense systems to cope with the barrages. Ukraine uses weapons from the Soviet era and more modern ones provided by its Western allies.

