Gov. Whitmer declares Wolverine Day after championship win

LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — Following University of Michigan’s historic 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared Tuesday Wolverine Day in the state.

The Wolverines won its first national championship win since 1997 and the first CFB Championship win in school history.

“As a mom of two Wolverines and governor, I am proud to proclaim Wolverine Day in Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This team’s exceptional skill, determination, grit, and professionalism exemplify the values that define us as Michiganders. They went undefeated all season, becoming the only college football program in history to earn 1,000 wins. I know University of Michigan students, alumni, and Michiganders around the world are joining me in declaring: who’s got it better than us?! Nobody! Go Blue!”

“I am so proud of to be a graduate of the University of Michigan, the greatest university in the world,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “This team showed the world how the Leaders and Best do it in Michigan and cemented their place in the storied legacy of Michigan greatness. This Wolverine Day let’s Hail to the Victors! Go Blue!”

