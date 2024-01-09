GE business to fill massive order for turbines to power Western Hemisphere’s largest wind project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the world’s largest renewable energy developers will be getting hundreds of wind turbines from General Electric business GE Vernova as part of a record equipment order and long-term service deal. The manufacturer announced the agreement Tuesday and said it will deliver 674 of the towering turbines for Pattern Energy’s SunZia Wind Project in central New Mexico. The project is to come online in 2026 and is expected to become the biggest wind farm in the Western Hemisphere. Backers say it will eventually funnel electricity it produces across a multibillion-dollar transmission line to populated western U.S. markets.

