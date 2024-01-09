Former President Clinton, House members mourn former Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson at funeral

DALLAS (AP) — Mourners are gathering in Dallas to remember a longtime Texas congresswoman. The funeral for former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson was held Tuesday at Concord Church in Dallas. Johnson served in Congress for 30 years. She died at the age of 89 on Dec. 31. People on Monday streamed by as her body lay in state at Dallas’ Fair Park before a wake later that evening. President Joe Biden also attended the wake. There will be a graveside service in Austin for Johnson on Wednesday at Texas State Cemetery. U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says Johnson “left behind a lasting legacy of transformational change.”

