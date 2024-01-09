Empowering Young Entrepreneurs: Houston Welcomes Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drops!

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Join us for the spectacular Cookie Mega Drops event, an annual tradition that not only satisfies sweet tooths across Houston but also showcases the spirit of young entrepreneurship.

Get ready to experience the hustle and bustle of the Girl Scout Cookie Season Launch, set to commence on January 31st and carry on the excitement until February 10th. This isn’t just about indulging in your favorite cookies; it’s a testament to the collaboration and business savvy of the Girl Scouts. They’ll be orchestrating the arrival and distribution of 18-wheeler trucks brimming with those iconic cookie boxes, preparing for a month of sales that warm the heart as much as they please the palate.

Houston Style Magazine is delighted to highlight the commitment of the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) as they gear up for this event. With CEO Mary Vitek leading the charge, along with a legion of Girl Scouts and devoted volunteers, the scene is set for a series of dynamic and photo-worthy moments.

Mark your calendars and be a part of this community celebration at various locations throughout Houston:

• Jumpstart the cookie magic on Wednesday, January 31st, at Road Runner Moving and Storage, available for your delight from 7:30 a.m. until the afternoon’s close at 3:30 p.m.

• The momentum continues with two events on Thursday, February 1st: the first at Road Runner Moving and Storage from morning till late afternoon, and a special session at Legacy Stadium, Katy, concluding at 2:00 p.m.

• Saturday, February 3rd promises more excitement at Challenger Columbia Stadium, Webster, starting bright and early and wrapping up at 3:00 p.m.

• Don’t miss out on Monday’s rendezvous on February 5th at Butler Stadium, where the morning buzz begins at 7:30 a.m. and the curtain falls at 12:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, February 6th brings you the charm of Planet Ford Stadium, Spring, with the event concluding just past noon.

• Midweek inspiration strikes on Wednesday, February 7th at United City Church, Humble, inviting you from morning until the lunch hour.

• The grand finale awaits on Saturday, February 10th, at a location to be disclosed, promising a full day of cookie-centric festivities in Jersey Village.

