Driver crashes into Tuscola Co. house following police pursuit

By Hannah Mose

Click here for updates on this story

TUSCOLA CO., Michigan (WNEM) — A 48-year-old North Branch man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house following a police pursuit Sunday night.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, Lapeer County officers began pursuing a driver for traffic violations, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said, adding the pursuit eventually stopped.

Subsequent reports indicate the driver was shooting a gun from his vehicle while heading north on M-24 and Lapeer County officers couldn’t relocate the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tuscola County deputies located the suspect on M-24, but he evaded capture, leading to a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said information from Lapeer County indicated the suspect was armed and dangerous, which escalated the situation.

The man’s erratic driving further amplified the urgency to intercept him before he reached Caro, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect side-swiped a 2021 Chevy Silverado before arriving at Caro, but the occupants of the Silverado were uninjured.

The Caro Police Department deployed spike strips near Gun Club Road to contain the threat, the sheriff’s office said, adding these successfully punctured the suspect’s tires.

The sheriff’s office said as the driver approached Frank Street, he lost control and crashed into an unoccupied house.

Emergency units responded and the suspect was found unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a Saginaw hospital.

Guns and ammunition were recovered from the man’s vehicle, and there are charges pending against him, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said no officers or civilians were injured in this incident and the driver is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.