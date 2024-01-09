DeSantis targets New York, California and Biden in his Florida State of the State address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered messages about California, New York and President Joe Biden during his State of the State address. The speech that opened Florida’s annual legislative session Tuesday came as DeSantis is wooing Iowa voters ahead of next week’s presidential caucus. It was more of a listing of what the governor’s done over the past five years than it was a vision for the state’s future. DeSantis touted his efforts to protect Floridians from mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, expand gun rights and restrict abortion. Missing were specifics on how he will continue to lead the state if doesn’t win the presidential nomination.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.