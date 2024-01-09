County official Richardson says she’ll challenge US Rep. McBath in Democratic primary in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A county commissioner in suburban Atlanta says she will challenge U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath in the Democratic primary in May. Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson affirmed her challenge Tuesday. The women will be running in a new 6th Congressional District in Fulton, Cobb, Douglas and Fayette counties that doesn’t have an incumbent. McBath jumped to the new district after Georgia state lawmakers dissolved her old district elsewhere in the Atlanta suburbs. Running against McBath could be an uphill climb. The incumbent says she’s already raised more than $1 million for her 2024 race.

