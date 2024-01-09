Cesarean deliveries surge in Puerto Rico, reaching a record rate in the US territory, report says
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Cesareans are surging in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, which has one of the world’s highest rates. More than half of babies born in the territory are now delivered via surgery compared with only 32% on the U.S. mainland. That’s according to a federal report released Wednesday. Medical experts say reasons behind the surge in Puerto Rico vary and include the island’s crumbling health care system. One doctor says ob-gyns prefer to schedule a cesarean to ensure they will have all the medical personnel required for a birth. The World Health Organization recommends a cesarean rate of between 10% to 15%.