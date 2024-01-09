Blackshear scores 22, Nevada beats Air Force 67-54 for 8th straight victory
By The Associated Press
RENO, Nev. — Kenan Blackshear scored 22 points and Nevada cruised past Air Force 67-54 for its eighth straight victory.
