RENO, Nev. — Kenan Blackshear scored 22 points and Nevada cruised past Air Force 67-54 for its eighth straight victory.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.