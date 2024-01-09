A timeline of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization and lack of White House notification

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had prostate cancer surgery and was later hospitalized in intensive care due to complications from that operation without President Joe Biden, Cabinet members or even his deputy knowing. That revelation has put an intense spotlight on what staff knew when and why they did not inform government or military leaders or the public. Despite persistent questions, details have only slowly dribbled out. Eight days after Austin was hospitalized for an infection stemming from the surgery a week earlier, the Defense Department finally released a detailed statement from his doctors outlining his cancer and subsequent complications.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

