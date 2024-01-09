A minivan explodes in Kabul, killing at least 3 civilians and wounding 4 others

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says a bomb stuck to a minivan has exploded in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others. A police spokesman says the explosion occurred in the eastern part of the city. He says police have launched an investigation and one suspect has been detained. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the region has in the past carried out attacks often targeting Shiites, whom the group considers to be apostates.

