ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries suffered in a fire at a home in St. Paul, Minnesta. The Star Tribune reports that police Sgt. Mike Ernster said 1-year-old Mauj CagTxuj Vaj died at Regions Hospital over the weekend. Ker Lor and her six children were found on the first floor of the house by firefighters and hospitalized after the early morning fire at their home Jan. 3. The children’s father was at work at the time. Their 5-year-old twin girls and 4-year-old boy also died. Officials have said the cause of the fire was accidental, but it remains under investigation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.